Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) VP Scott D. Kleinman Sells 69,088 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 69,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $1,013,520.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 453,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,402.43. The trade was a 13.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 23,103,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,816,713. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17,533.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.