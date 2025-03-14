Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.30, but opened at $5.10. Veradigm shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 6,299 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Veradigm from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Sunday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

