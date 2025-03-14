Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 3,351,994 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 249,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,351,994 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $14,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $258,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $135,320,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 908,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after buying an additional 894,345 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,440,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,183,000 after acquiring an additional 847,591 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5,763.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 606,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,285,000 after acquiring an additional 596,141 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.44. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.46 and a twelve month high of $59.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

