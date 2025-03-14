PGGM Investments Increases Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 493 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $135,944.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,253,808. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of BURL opened at $228.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.64 and a twelve month high of $298.89. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BURL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.20.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

