Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 398 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $452,721,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,660,758,000 after buying an additional 1,522,394 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after buying an additional 876,182 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 31,353.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 635,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,172,000 after buying an additional 633,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,203,642,000 after buying an additional 602,786 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. HSBC cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp downgraded T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.10.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $259.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.93 and its 200 day moving average is $227.96.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

