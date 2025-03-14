Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,687,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $806,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 225.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 49,123 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $26.34.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.0505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

