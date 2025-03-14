Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 111 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIB. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in CGI during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in CGI by 35.2% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in CGI by 12.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $100.48 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.92 and a fifty-two week high of $122.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.38.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. CGI had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.1039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. CGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.41%.

GIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.25.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

