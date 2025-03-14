Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,571,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,776,000 after purchasing an additional 18,091 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,253,000 after purchasing an additional 145,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,506,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,946,000 after purchasing an additional 30,362 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vontier by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,415,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,617,000 after buying an additional 72,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62.

Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VNT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

