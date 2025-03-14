Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Declines By 48.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the February 13th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJU stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.02.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.1399 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.