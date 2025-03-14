Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $10,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 300.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 68,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after buying an additional 51,423 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in WEX by 1,635.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in WEX by 289.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in WEX by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $186.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.73.

WEX Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WEX opened at $150.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.62 and a 200 day moving average of $182.08. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.03 and a 52-week high of $244.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.