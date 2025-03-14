Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases New Shares in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 897,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 9.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 63,888 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 41,293 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,842,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 44,668 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 570.7% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 87,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 74,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 658,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 190,440 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

Shares of AIV opened at $8.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.40. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 119.76% and a negative return on equity of 68.04%. The business had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Apartment Investment and Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -136.49%.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

