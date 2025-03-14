Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) COO Kathryn Anne Hill Sells 5,673 Shares

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 5,673 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $117,601.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,141.49. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VTLE opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $761.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.27. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $58.30.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $534.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Williams Trading set a $27.00 price objective on Vital Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised Vital Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vital Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,214,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,466,000 after purchasing an additional 118,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vital Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,116,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,442,000 after purchasing an additional 62,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vital Energy by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,214,000 after acquiring an additional 220,871 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,395,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.