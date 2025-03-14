Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa decreased its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,723 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $18,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Eric J. Dugas bought 1,050 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.38 per share, for a total transaction of $200,949.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,238 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,668.44. This represents a 4.53 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.06, for a total value of $75,478.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,582.04. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,649 shares of company stock worth $738,519. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.56.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE CLH opened at $189.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.22. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.54 and a fifty-two week high of $267.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

