Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,003 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

