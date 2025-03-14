Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,003 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.