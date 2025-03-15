14,025 Shares in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Purchased by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.19.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Company Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.