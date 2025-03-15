iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.74. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.32.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

