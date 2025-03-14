Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH) Short Interest Up 210.0% in February

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a growth of 210.0% from the February 13th total of 20,900 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Millennium Group International Trading Down 10.3 %
Shares of MGIH traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. 26,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. Millennium Group International has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $6.83.
