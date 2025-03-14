Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH) Short Interest Up 210.0% in February

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a growth of 210.0% from the February 13th total of 20,900 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Millennium Group International Trading Down 10.3 %

Shares of MGIH traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. 26,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. Millennium Group International has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $6.83.

About Millennium Group International

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides paper-based packaging solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, rest of Southeast Asian countries, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers paper packaging products, including cardboard boxes, gift boxes, displays, corrugated outer cartons, manuals, and user guides to footwear products, sportswear, cookware and kitchenware, smartphones, food and beverage, paper and packaging, non-food-and-beverage-consumables, logistics, e-commerce, and home electronics industries; and packaging solutions to various luxury products industries.

