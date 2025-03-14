TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Short Interest Up 232.0% in February

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 540,900 shares, an increase of 232.0% from the February 13th total of 162,900 shares. Approximately 81.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of TransCode Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

Get TransCode Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNAZ

TransCode Therapeutics Price Performance

About TransCode Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ RNAZ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 12,758,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,627. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.68. TransCode Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $66.33.

(Get Free Report)

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransCode Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransCode Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.