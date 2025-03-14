Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Short Interest Up 256.4% in February

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 256.4% from the February 13th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Naspers Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of Naspers stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.15. 16,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,069. Naspers has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $54.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average is $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Naspers Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Naspers
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.