Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Short Interest Up 256.4% in February

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 256.4% from the February 13th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Naspers Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Naspers stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.15. 16,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,069. Naspers has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $54.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average is $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

