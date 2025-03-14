NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OTCMKTS:NTDTY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,994. NTT DATA Group has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.11.

NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. NTT DATA Group had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NTT DATA Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services.

