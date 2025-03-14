Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Price Up 23.9% – Should You Buy?

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 23.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 5,307,589 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 371% from the average daily volume of 1,127,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of C$511.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.06.
Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.
