Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Mar 15th, 2025

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UECFree Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

UEC has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares set a $10.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Uranium Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

UEC opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 351,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 182,016 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,602,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,174,000 after buying an additional 1,645,919 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $12,643,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 394.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 697,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 556,081 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

