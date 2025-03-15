Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

UEC has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares set a $10.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

UEC opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 351,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 182,016 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,602,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,174,000 after buying an additional 1,645,919 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $12,643,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 394.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 697,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 556,081 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

