D. Boral Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2025

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRXFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

VNRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

Shares of VNRX opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. VolitionRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $51.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65.

Institutional Trading of VolitionRx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 28,579 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 95,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

