D. Boral Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
VNRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNRX
VolitionRx Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of VolitionRx
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 28,579 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 95,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About VolitionRx
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VolitionRx
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.