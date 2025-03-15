D. Boral Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

VNRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of VolitionRx

Shares of VNRX opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. VolitionRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $51.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 28,579 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 95,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

