BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) recently:

3/10/2025 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/2/2025 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2025 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2025 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/20/2025 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $78.00 to $80.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2025 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2025 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2025 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $81.00 to $82.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $109.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $99.00 to $103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.44. 1,268,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 5.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.63 and a twelve month high of $94.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.05 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.91%. On average, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total value of $91,902.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,105 shares in the company, valued at $896,119.90. The trade was a 9.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

