Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $76.13 and last traded at $76.29, with a volume of 89645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.94.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st.

Federal Signal Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.22 and its 200 day moving average is $91.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.90 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. Equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 15.95%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 559,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,031,944.56. The trade was a 0.22 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at $13,686,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 18,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 174,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

