Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Trading Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report) traded down 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 295,180 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 96,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of C$4.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

