Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Invests $222,000 in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,755,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,610,000 after buying an additional 99,518 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,228,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,597 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 60.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,785,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,298,000 after purchasing an additional 670,440 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.4% in the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,397,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,455,000 after purchasing an additional 71,210 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 996,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,108,000 after purchasing an additional 60,603 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. US Capital Advisors raised Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 3.7 %

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.29.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.85%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

