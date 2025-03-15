BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Purchased by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in BioNTech by 45,000.0% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in BioNTech by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its position in BioNTech by 823.5% during the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioNTech from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.44 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.73.

BioNTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $99.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.37 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.01. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $76.53 and a twelve month high of $131.49.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

