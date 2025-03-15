Carret Asset Management LLC Has $649,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 191.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,335,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037,193 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4,867.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,210,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,891 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,232,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,546 shares during the period. Sims Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,556,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,616,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,334 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

