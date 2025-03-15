Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 81,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CURB. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000.

NYSE:CURB opened at $23.34 on Friday. Curbline Properties has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14.

Curbline Properties ( NYSE:CURB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

CURB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Curbline Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curbline Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

