Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 112,819 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 325,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,819 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $10,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,138,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,796,000 after acquiring an additional 242,315 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 3,256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,038,000 after acquiring an additional 22,657 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 622,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,806,000 after acquiring an additional 41,466 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 747,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,553,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,885,000 after acquiring an additional 398,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 87.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $251,149.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,637.79. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,113,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,805,089.35. This trade represents a 38.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,385,350 shares of company stock worth $2,755,891,890 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

