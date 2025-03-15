Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases 13,462 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Western Financial were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MYFW shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Western Financial from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on First Western Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

First Western Financial stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $186.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.95. First Western Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $22.32.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

