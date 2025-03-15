Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,812,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492,230 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,301,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,385 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 480,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 22,838 shares in the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGB shares. National Bank Financial raised Taseko Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

NYSE TGB opened at $2.33 on Friday. Taseko Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $723.49 million, a P/E ratio of -77.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

