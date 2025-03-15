Intact Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 78,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Onsemi by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Onsemi by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Onsemi by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $41.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day moving average of $63.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Onsemi from $88.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Onsemi from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Onsemi from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Onsemi from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Onsemi from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Onsemi

About Onsemi

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.