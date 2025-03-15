Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Bought by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,601 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $10,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DCO. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 591.2% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

DCO stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.03 and its 200 day moving average is $64.15. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.21 and a 12-month high of $70.50. The stock has a market cap of $887.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCO. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ducommun from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

