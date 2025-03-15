Purple Innovation Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 4,468 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,283% compared to the average daily volume of 70 call options.
Purple Innovation Trading Up 35.6 %
PRPL opened at $0.90 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $96.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.
Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.67%. The firm had revenue of $128.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.39 million. Analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.
