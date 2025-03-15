Exco Technologies Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 17th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.
Shares of TSE:XTC opened at C$6.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of C$233.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.15. Exco Technologies has a 52 week low of C$5.98 and a 52 week high of C$8.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.68.
Separately, Cormark downgraded shares of Exco Technologies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.
In other news, insider Paul Robbins sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total transaction of C$163,302.50. Also, Senior Officer William Peter Schroers sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total transaction of C$90,120.00. Insiders own 51.81% of the company’s stock.
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
