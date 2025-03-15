Village Super Market, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.

Village Super Market Price Performance

VLGEA opened at $33.04 on Friday. Village Super Market has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.97.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $599.65 million for the quarter.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

See Also

