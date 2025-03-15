Carret Asset Management LLC Has $294,000 Holdings in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDY. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $658,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP raised its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000.

Shares of INDY stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.93 and a 52-week high of $57.30. The stock has a market cap of $847.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $52.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

