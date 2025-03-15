Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,911 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Astrana Health were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Astrana Health in the third quarter worth $1,164,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Astrana Health in the third quarter worth $6,661,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Astrana Health in the third quarter worth $713,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Astrana Health in the third quarter worth $13,383,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Astrana Health in the third quarter worth $30,251,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ASTH shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Astrana Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

Astrana Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTH opened at $29.34 on Friday. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average is $43.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $665.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.24 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

