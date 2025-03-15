Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.65 and traded as high as $8.69. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 8,083 shares traded.
Summit State Bank Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $58.08 million, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.61.
Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit State Bank
About Summit State Bank
Summit State Bank engages in providing an array of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates, and individual consumers. It specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending, checking, merchant, eBanking, automated teller machines, equity loans, and others.
