Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $1.05. Air France-KLM shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 20,448 shares.

AFLYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Air France-KLM had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Research analysts expect that Air France-KLM SA will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

