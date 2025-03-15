Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Shares Down 12.5% – What’s Next?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 170,014 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 150,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Falcon Gold Trading Down 12.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.