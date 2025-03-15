CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
CFN Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNFN remained flat at $0.33 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,168. CFN Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.89.
CFN Enterprises Company Profile
