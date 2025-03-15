CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNFN remained flat at $0.33 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,168. CFN Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.89.

CFN Enterprises Inc engages in the sponsored content and marketing business in the United States. The company sets up and manages compliant and turnkey ad campaigns, as well as runs sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns for public and private companies.

