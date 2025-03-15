Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.65 and traded as high as C$3.69. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at C$3.53, with a volume of 8,900 shares trading hands.

Bonterra Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$132.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.65.

Insider Activity

In other Bonterra Energy news, Director Stacey Elizabeth Mcdonald bought 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.26 per share, with a total value of C$32,600.00. Insiders own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

