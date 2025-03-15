InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Up 109.5% in February

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 872,000 shares, an increase of 109.5% from the February 13th total of 416,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

InPlay Oil Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS IPOOF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. 14,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,586. InPlay Oil has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.59 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Increases Dividend

InPlay Oil Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0104 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from InPlay Oil’s previous dividend of $0.01. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

