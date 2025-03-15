Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 117.6% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 111.0 days.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

JGHAF remained flat at $24.70 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $26.70.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

