FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF) Short Interest Up 114.2% in February

FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 114.2% from the February 13th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
FE Battery Metals Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FEMFF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. 85,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,967. FE Battery Metals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.
FE Battery Metals Company Profile
