FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF) Short Interest Up 114.2% in February

FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 114.2% from the February 13th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FE Battery Metals Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FEMFF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. 85,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,967. FE Battery Metals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.

FE Battery Metals Company Profile

FE Battery Metals Corp., a junior resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, cobalt, tungsten, zinc, lithium, and molybdenum deposits. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Augustus Lithium property consisting of 21 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 900 hectares located in the Abitibi area of Western Quebec.

