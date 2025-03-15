Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.84 and traded as high as C$20.07. Northland Power shares last traded at C$19.34, with a volume of 1,149,852 shares traded.

NPI has been the topic of several research reports. Cormark reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Northland Power from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.21.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.81. The company has a market cap of C$4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.72, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently -219.84%.

Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company’s largest segment over the long term.

