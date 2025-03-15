Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Posts Earnings Results

Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 19.50 ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Bridgepoint Group had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 16.74%.

Bridgepoint Group Stock Performance

Shares of BPT stock opened at GBX 326.60 ($4.22) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 360.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 345.34. The company has a market cap of £2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89. Bridgepoint Group has a 12-month low of GBX 202.40 ($2.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 410 ($5.30).

Get Bridgepoint Group alerts:

Bridgepoint Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Bridgepoint Group plc is a private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, small mid cap, small cap, growth capital, buyouts investments, syndicate debt, infrastructure, direct lending and credit opportunities in private credit investments. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgepoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgepoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.