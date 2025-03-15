Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Posts Earnings Results

Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 19.50 ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Bridgepoint Group had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 16.74%.
Bridgepoint Group Stock Performance
Shares of BPT stock opened at GBX 326.60 ($4.22) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 360.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 345.34. The company has a market cap of £2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89. Bridgepoint Group has a 12-month low of GBX 202.40 ($2.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 410 ($5.30).
Bridgepoint Group Company Profile
